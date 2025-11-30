07:30 pm, Fri 05 Dec 2025

Halle, Goethe-Institut Hà Nội

56-60 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Experimental Music Exchange is a vibrant night of international sound experimentation featuring Vietnamese Germany-based đàn bầu artist Tam Thi Pham, German sound artist Felix Ermacora, Japanese performer Tomomi Adachi, and Vietnamese artist Tuan Ni.

The event offers an immersive space where audiences can explore contemporary sound through live performances, creative interaction, and a meeting of different cultures.

During the program, Tomomi Adachi will perform a piece blending voice, self-made electronics, and elements of Japanese avant-garde poetry. Tam Thi Pham will present a solo đàn bầu performance with real-time sound processing — a rare experiment in Vietnam — expanding the instrument’s expressive range through new techniques and technology. The evening will also feature an improvised performance by the two artists together with Tuan Ni, creating a spontaneous sonic dialogue on stage.

German artist Felix Ermacora, currently in collaboration residency program between Goethe-Institut and the Kulturstiftung des Freistaates Sachsen (KdFS), will also join the exchange, bringing his works that he recorded and created during his residency in Vietnam

Experimental Music Exchange is not just a concert — it’s an experience that invites audiences to discover German – Japanese – Vietnamese experimental music, feel the energy of improvisation, and witness how artists meet and communicate through sound.

Tomomi Adachi

Tomomi Adachi is a performer/composer, sound poet, instrument builder and visual artist. Known for his versatile style, he has performed his own voice and electronics pieces, sound poetry, improvised music and contemporary music, also presented site-specific compositions, compositions for classical ensembles, choir pieces for untrained musicians in all over the world including Tate Modern, Maerzmusik, Hamburger Bahnhof Museum, Centre Pompidou, Poesiefestival Berlin and Walker Art Center.

He has been working with a wide range of materials; self-made physical interfaces and instruments, artificial intelligence, brainwave, artificial satellite, twitter texts, fracture and even paranormal phenomena. He was a guest of the Artists-in-Berlin Program of the DAAD for 2012. He received the Award of Distinction from Ars Electronica 2019. He composed the world’s first opera which adopted a libretto written by an artificial intelligence, for which he won the Keizo Saji Prize in 2022. He has been the director of the Kanazawa International Experimental Music Festival since 2024.

Tam Thi Pham

Tam Thi Pham (b. 1990) is a Vietnamese multimedia composer, improviser, and performer based in Hamburg, Germany. By merging technology and tradition, poetics and politics, and the sonic and visual realms, Pham creates an integrated mode of expression where music and performance are indivisible parts.

Pham has delved into the unique sounds and extended techniques of the dan bau, a traditional Vietnamese instrument, incorporating them into free improvisation and composition. Since 2023, she has taught a dan bau at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater Hamburg. Her artistic journey is a quest to explore individuality while seeking connection with the broader social environment.

Since 2025, she has been chairwoman of Hörbar e.V. collaborating with a dedicated team to present experimental music concerts in Hamburg. Her works have been presented at festivals across Asia and Europe, highlighting the international resonance and originality of her artistic voice.

Felix Ermacora

Felix Ermacora is a German artist working with sound, installation, and audiovisual performance. His practice blends electronic sound, sculptural forms, and performative elements to explore acoustic perception, ecological awareness, and spatial experience.

As a Meisterschüler (post-graduate student chosen by a professor) of Carsten Nicolai (Alva Noto) at HfBK Dresden, Felix develops multichannel works and immersive environments that translate complex natural and social processes into sensorial experience. Often realized in collaboration — including with his life partner Deborah Geppert — his works such as Lechuga Mundial – or how not to strangle a dolphin, Bioremediation, and The Conference of Animals address ecological themes through intermedia approaches.

Beyond the gallery context, Felix has also contributed sound- and media-based concepts to theatrical productions, expanding his interdisciplinary practice into stage environments. His projects have been presented internationally in Uruguay, across Europe, and in Taiwan, reflecting the global scope of his artistic engagement.

Tuấn Nị

Tuan Ni, a composer/improviser from Hanoi. Sometimes he doesn’t know where he comes from, sometimes he says his homeland is the Earth. He is particularly interested in self-contradiction, (meta)physics, and the Tao of Lao Tzu. He regards music as a medium for exploring the essence of the world.

He writes: “Humans have both: a need to belong and a need for freedom, while nature tends to move towards instability rather than stability (the evidence is that the Big Bang happened out of nowhere, and the most brilliant scientist could not predict the timing of the second Big Bang). Do you know what that means? It means that you SUDDENLY appeared in nature, and from now on, any event can SUDDENLY appear in nature, continuing. That is the scariest story I can tell in Ghost Storytelling Contests.”

Since 2017, he has begun his study majoring in composition at the Vietnam National Academy of Music. In addition, he takes part in improvisation and free-form composition courses at DomDom – The Hub for Experimental Music and Arts, instructed by music composer Tran Kim Ngoc.

Some of the works he composed and staged: Which water flow is invites? (2024), Even though the phenomenon is freezing cold, you can still play with ideas (2023), Ni–Anh–Linh (2021), Another warmth (2021), Mommy (2020), I’m afraid the lizard might take my phone from the window (2018), …

