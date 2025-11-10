Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Vietnam – Documenting a Changing Country 1990-2015″

Opening: 06 pm, Fri 21 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 21 Nov – 05 Dec 2025

45 Tràng Tiền

Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

Photo Hanoi ’25 is honored to present Vietnam — Documenting a changing country 1990-2015, an exhibition of photographs by Catherine Karnow. Renowned for her work for National Geographic covering the globe over the last three decades, Catherine presents an intimate view of Vietnam through the lens of an insider. Timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the end of the American war in Vietnam and the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Vietnam, the exhibition offers an evocative chronicle of the country’s extraordinary transformation from 1990 through 2015.

Vietnam — Documenting a changing country 1990-2015 reveals not only a nation in flux, but also the photographer’s own evolving relationship with a land that has become profoundly meaningful to her. Behind the photographs lie compelling stories of friendships and connections that seem destined—what Vietnamese call “gặp duyên”: it is meant to be.

“Vietnam reveals itself to me in small moments — gestures of grace and resilience that shape how I see the world. As the years go by, the connection only deepens.” — Catherine Karnow

The exhibition “Vietnam – Documenting a Changing Country 1990-2015” is a part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

