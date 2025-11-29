Voices for Tomorrow | Meet & Connect

06:30 pm – 08:30 pm, Tues 16 Dec 2025

Goethe-Institut Hà Nội

56-58 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

Deadline for registration: 13 Dec 2024

From the organizer:

The Meet & Connect event, part of the Voices for Tomorrow project, creates a space for filmmakers and civil society organizations (CSOs) to connect through stories about inclusion, livelihoods, waste, and the subtle dynamics of urban life.

This event serves as a first bridge for you to meet CSOs in person, discuss topics of interest, and explore potential collaboration for the development of your projects within Voices for Tomorrow.

It is also an important step for filmmakers to better understand the project, engage with CSOs, and open up potential avenues for future collaboration.

Voices for Tomorrow is an initiative by the Goethe-Institut aimed at fostering collaboration between civil society organizations (CSOs) in Vietnam and independent filmmakers to tell stories about sustainable development through documentary films, with co-coordination by TPD Centre for the Development of Movie Talents

Cập nhật thêm thông tin tại trang sự kiện.