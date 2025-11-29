08 pm, Sun 07 Dec 2025

Hồ Gươm Opera House

40 Hàng Bài, Hà Nội

Ticket link

From the organizer:

The games go on and on

until grown-ups and little ones alike

step onto a flying carpet

and sweep across Paris.

A journey through grandeur,

through glimmer and grace. Then—poof!

It all shrinks down

to just… a hat. Is there something entirely new inside?

Yes, there is!

Right here.

Under the theme “Once Upon a Time”, VYO Grand Concert 2025 – the annual concert of the Vietnam Youth Orchestra (VYO) – promises to bring plenty of excitement and, of course… a whole lot of new magic! For example, a curious little friend named Tò Mò and their magical hat will make a special appearance.There will also be sparkling new stage designs, and even a brand-new piece that will be premiered by VYO for the very first time!

If in past concerts, music opened the door to gentle, whispered stories — this time, we’ll take you on an even more dazzling adventure! We can’t wait! It’s going to be a joyful musical journey — see you at VYO Grand Concert 2025!

Ticket Prices: 1,000,000đ | 800,000đ | 600,000đ | 500,000đ

Hotline: 0965 765 946 or 0913 489 858 (TicketVN)

Notes

– Tickets will be distributed according to the order of this form registration

– Physical tickets will be shipped via post with provided address and free of charge within Hanoi city.

Follow updates on event’s page.