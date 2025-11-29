VYO Grand Concert 2025
08 pm, Sun 07 Dec 2025
Hồ Gươm Opera House
40 Hàng Bài, Hà Nội
Ticket link
From the organizer:
The games go on and on
until grown-ups and little ones alike
step onto a flying carpet
and sweep across Paris.
A journey through grandeur,
through glimmer and grace.
Then—poof!
It all shrinks down
to just… a hat.
Is there something entirely new inside?
Yes, there is!
Right here.
Under the theme “Once Upon a Time”, VYO Grand Concert 2025 – the annual concert of the Vietnam Youth Orchestra (VYO) – promises to bring plenty of excitement and, of course… a whole lot of new magic! For example, a curious little friend named Tò Mò and their magical hat will make a special appearance.There will also be sparkling new stage designs, and even a brand-new piece that will be premiered by VYO for the very first time!
If in past concerts, music opened the door to gentle, whispered stories — this time, we’ll take you on an even more dazzling adventure! We can’t wait! It’s going to be a joyful musical journey — see you at VYO Grand Concert 2025!
Ticket Prices: 1,000,000đ | 800,000đ | 600,000đ | 500,000đ
Hotline: 0965 765 946 or 0913 489 858 (TicketVN)
Notes
– Tickets will be distributed according to the order of this form registration
– Physical tickets will be shipped via post with provided address and free of charge within Hanoi city.
Follow updates on event’s page.