Art tour with curator Iola Lenzi

03 pm – 04 pm, Fri 12 Dec 2025

Vũ Dân Tân Museum

443 Ngọc Thụy, Hà Nội

Languages: English, Vietnamese

Registration link (Limited to 20 participants per tour)

From the organzier:

Curated by art historian of Southeast Asian art and Vu Dan Tan specialist iola Lenzi, the exhibition presents key career works by the artist that have contributed to the development of contemporary art in Vietnam.

Hanoi artist Vũ Dân Tân began his four-decade practice in the 1970s. In that decade, he experimented with multimedia and idea-based images. Later, in the 1990s, when Vietnam was changing rapidly under the influence of doi moi economic reform, Vu Dan Tan developed installation, 2D graphic series, and works engaging with urban space that are today recognised as breakthrough contemporary art. Vu Dan Tan Citizen of the World — Forging Contemporary Art in 1990s Hanoi introduces Vu Dan Tan via his key artworks that together provide a picture of his expressive methodology starting in the 1970s, until his death in 2009.

Note: The event will be documented in the form of images and audio recordings, serving the purposes of storage, research, survey, and promotion… of the author and Vu Dan Tan Museum. By participating, the audience agrees to allow us the right to use your images and opinions as material for the program.

