EU Christmas Market 2025

10 am – 09 pm, Sun 14 Dec 2025

Czech Embassy

13 Chu Văn An, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The EU Christmas Market is officially returning to Hanoi, bringing a vibrant and festive European holiday atmosphere to the capital.

Held annually in Hanoi, the event has become a familiar destination during the year-end festive season. Now in its 4th edition, the EU Christmas Market will once again offer a warm, lively, and engaging experience for visitors of all ages.

Join us and explore:

– Gift stalls: Christmas decorations, accessories, and unique handmade products

– Festive food & drinks: pastries, savoury dishes and European-style drinks

– Hands-on activities: creative craft zone and family-friendly experiences

– Live performances: music shows, DJs, and interactive activities throughout the event

Follow updates on the event’s page.