Academic Seminar: Digital Culture & Networks in Contemporary Society

09 AM, Wed 14 Jan 2026

Room 403 building G7

School of Interdisciplinary Sciences and Arts (VNU-SIS)

144 Xuân Thuỷ, Hà Nội

Language: Vietnamese & Englis

Registration link

From the organizer:

The School of Interdisciplinary Science & Arts, in collaboration with Hanoi Grapevine, is pleased to present an Academic Seminar featuring Geert Lovink, one of the world’s leading scholars in the study of internet culture, platform societies, and network cultures.

The seminar focuses on digital culture and networks in contemporary society, examining how digital platforms, algorithms, data infrastructures, and user-driven communication are profoundly reshaping social life, creative practices, cultural labor, and critical thought. Through an interdisciplinary lens, Geert Lovink will explore how networks are formed, maintained, and dissolved—and how they generate lasting political, aesthetic, and social consequences that extend far beyond the internet as a technological medium.

The seminar also opens up a broader discussion on network cultures as a strategic framework for diagnosing transformations in contemporary media and communication: from platform culture and critical design to digital labor, DIY practices, open-source cultures, and digital countercultures. In a context where networks are increasingly temporary, fragmented, and unstable, the lecture raises urgent questions about how we might understand, inhabit, and reimagine these networked environments today.

About speaker

Geert Lovink s a Dutch media theorist, internet critic and author of Uncanny Networks (2002), Dark Fiber (2002), My First Recession (2003), Zero Comments (2007), Networks Without a Cause (2012), Social Media Abyss (2016), Organization after Social Media (with Ned Rossiter, 2018), Sad by Design (2019), Stuck on the Platform (2022) and Platform Brutality (2025).

He studied political and social sciences at the University of Amsterdam (UvA) and received his PhD from the University of Melbourne. In 2004 he founded the Institute of Network Cultures at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (HvA), which will become independent mid 2026 after his retirement.

From 2007-2018 he was media theory professor at the European Graduate School. In December 2021 he was appointed honorary Professor of Art and Network Cultures at the UvA Art History Department. He’s part of support campaigns for Ukrainian artists, in particular UkrainaTV (Krakow) and the related StreamArtNetwork.

*** By participating, attendees grant the Organizer permission to use their images and comments for non-profit purposes, including archiving, article writing, and media promotion.

