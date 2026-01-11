Exhibition: “Local Essence”

10 – 18 Jan 2026

08 AM – 12 PM & 01:30 PM – 05 PM, Mon – Thurs

08 AM – 12 PM & 10:30 PM – 09 PM, Fri – Sun

Ho Guom Cultural Information Center

No. 02 Le Thai To Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

From the organizer:

The beginning of the year is a meaningful time to rediscover Vietnam through a deeper cultural lens. The “Local Essence” Exhibition presents 89 artworks by 98 Vietnamese artists, capturing everyday life, traditions, and cultural spaces across the country’s three regions.

From highland markets and the refined spirit of Hue to the vibrant floating markets of the South, each artwork offers a familiar yet freshly interpreted perspective. Beyond viewing, visitors are invited to interact with selected works and experience a Vietnam that feels both intimate and new.

The exhibition follows the illustration contest of the same name, co-organized by UNESCO, the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, the Hoan Kiem Lake and Old Quarter Management Board, and cultural and creative enterprise TiredCity, with the support of SOVICO Group.

