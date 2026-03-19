Exhibition: JAMAIS VU / DÉJÀ VU / LƯU ĐỘNG

Opening: 10 AM, Sun 22 Mar 2026

Exhibition: 09 AM – 06 PM, 22 Mar – 24 May 2026 (except for 30 Apr – 03 May 2026)

Art tour: 10 AM & 01 PM, Sun 22 Mar 2026

Registration link (accept respond from 12 PM, 18 Mar 2026)

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Cửa Nam, Hà Nội

From The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

A city you thought you knew suddenly becomes something you have never seen before.

Have you ever looked at something deeply familiar and, for a brief moment, felt as if you were seeing it for the very first time? A strange sensation where the known turns unfamiliar, and the unfamiliar feels oddly recognizable.

From March 22 to May 24, 2026, the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam presents “Jamais vu / Déjà vu / Lưu động” by Kuwakubo Ryota — a leading figure in Japanese media art, recipient of major awards including the Grand Prize at the Japan Media Arts Festival (2003), Excellence Award (2010), as well as recognitions from Ars Electronica and Rokko Meets Art.

Rather than being captured through a camera lens or recalled through nostalgia, Hanoi in this exhibition emerges from the shadows of everyday objects. When these familiar items are stripped of their functions, they return to their most essential forms. In exploring this, the artist has “by chance” reconstructed urban landscapes in ways that feel both simple and evocative.

This exhibition is not only meant to be seen, but to be re-seen. Through the interplay of light and shadow, Kuwakubo Ryota invites viewers into a perceptual shift where recognition and disorientation coexist, and where the familiar can be experienced as if for the very first time.

A Hanoi that has never existed — or perhaps has always been there is waiting to be discovered.