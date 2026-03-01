Hanoi | Concert “Neo Japanesque: Crossing Sounds of Japan and the West”

07:30 PM, Fri 06 Mar 2026

& 03 PM, Sat 07 Mar 2026

Youth Theater Vietnam

11 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

March welcomes an extraordinary musical experience as Neo Japanesque takes the stage for the very first time in Vietnam with their concert titled “Neo Japanesque: Crossing Sounds of Japan and the West.”

Formed in Nagoya in 2012, Neo Japanesque is a seven-member band that seamlessly blends traditional Japanese instruments with Western music. Their sound tells a vivid musical story where cultures meet, traditions evolve, and new expressions are born. What sets Neo Japanesque apart is their powerful and dynamic live performance. The striking combination of drums and taiko (traditional Japanese drums) creates deep, resonant energy that immediately captivates audiences. Their original compositions balance tradition and innovation—featuring memorable melodies, electrifying guitar riffs, rich keyboard harmonies, and the hauntingly beautiful tones of the shakuhachi (a Japanese bamboo flute) and shinobue (a high-pitched Japanese transverse flute). The result is a distinctive sound that feels both timeless and refreshingly modern.

In addition to their self-produced works, the band will present original rearrangements of J-POP songs such as “IDOL” by YOASOBI and “Zankyo Sanka” by Aimer, alongside unexpected selections including a tango piece. Each arrangement showcases the group’s creativity and musical versatility, offering audiences a fresh way to experience familiar favorites.

Adding to the excitement, Neo Japanesque will collaborate with the Hanuyo Yosakoi Team for a special joint performance featuring Yosakoi, a vibrant Japanese festival dance that combines tradition with contemporary energy. This unique stage will fuse the vibrant spirit of traditional Japanese folk music, the expressive tones of Japanese instruments, the contemporary edge of Western sounds, and the energetic choreography of Hanoi and Vietnam’s youth. The collaboration promises a powerful cultural exchange filled with rhythm, movement, and passion.

“Neo Japanesque: Crossing Sounds of Japan and the West” is more than a concert—it is a celebration of musical dialogue across cultures. Vietnamese audiences are invited to witness the remarkable artistry of Neo Japanesque and experience a night where East meets West in a truly unforgettable way.

This event is free admission with prior registration required.

About Neo Japanesque

Neo Japanesque is a seven-member band formed in Nagoya in 2012, blending traditional Japanese instruments with Western musical instruments.

The group has released four CD albums in the United States, successfully completed U.S. tours, and received enthusiastic acclaim from more than 20,000 audience members. In addition, Neo Japanesque has performed at Japan Expo in Thailand, held concerts in Taiwan, and presented a two-day solo concert at the Detroit Institute of Arts (USA).

In Japan, the band has not only held their own solo concerts but also performed consecutively for five years at Nagoya Blue Note, leaving a strong mark on the music scene.

Since 2023, under the production of Tachikawa Naoki, Neo Japanesque has staged a special performance at Kanazawa Hokukoku Shimbun Hall, collaborating with SUGIZO (LUNA SEA, X JAPAN, THE LAST ROCKSTARS), Noh master Hosho style Watanabe Junnosuke, and contemporary ballet dancer Nakamura Kana, creating significant attention.

On January 22, 2025, the group officially released their album “響鳴 – KYOMEI –” under Sony Music Labels. In 2025, Neo Japanesque is holding a tour at Noh theaters in Nagoya and Niigata, performing alongside Shite-school Noh master Kawase Takashi and contemporary ballet dancer Nakamura Kana.

Many music professionals have commented on the band:

“The music created by these seven artists is astonishingly melodic, yet carries profound depth that resonates directly with the core of the body. It is truly world-class.”

About Special Guest Hanuyo Yosakoi Team

Founded in 2009, Hanuyo Yosakoi Team brings together young people from various age groups and professions who share a common passion for yosakoi. Over 16 years of activity, Hanuyo has performed at numerous major cultural events both in Vietnam and abroad, with nearly 80 active members.

Since 2017, Hanuyo has independently developed concepts, choreography, and costume designs for yosakoi performances that incorporate elements of Vietnamese culture—such as the legend of Sơn Tinh and Thủy Tinh, traditional water puppetry, the hầu đồng ritual, and the Mid-Autumn Festival. Through these works, the group aims to honor and promote distinctive Vietnamese cultural values through fresh and creative interpretations. In each performance, Hanuyo carefully researches and integrates materials such as costumes, music, and props to express the “Vietnamese spirit” through a dance form originating from Japan.

Beyond this, with the goal of introducing Vietnamese culture to international audiences, Hanuyo has participated three times in Harajuku Super Yosakoi—one of the largest yosakoi festivals in Japan—in 2017, 2019, and 2024. Through their continuous dedication and efforts, Hanuyo has proudly received several awards both domestically and internationally, including First Prize at the Yosakoi Dance Contest AEON MALL Hải Phòng Lê Chân 2023, First Prize at the Aki Yosakoi Festival 2023, and selection by the Harajuku Super Yosakoi organizing committee to perform on the Omotesando parade route in Japan in 2017 and 2024.

Follow updates on event’s page.