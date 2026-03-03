ATH Crowdfunding Campaign – A Stage for Tomorrow

May 2026

From the organizer:

After 15 years of building artistic communities, and three years operating an independent theatre in Hanoi, ATH‘s current space will soon be demolished.

But what we built inside those walls continues to grow — a vibrant community of artists, students, audiences, and cultural partners.

Today, we are raising funds to secure and build a new theatre: a permanent home for independent live arts — a space open to artists, audiences, and future generations.

Every contribution — large or small — helps bring this space to life.

Thank you for being part of this next chapter.

