J-LENS #1.1: Explaining the Power of “Kawaii”

HCMC: 06:30 PM, Tues 10 Mar 2026

Vietnam Women’s Publishing House Branch in HCMC

No.16 Alexandre de Rhodes, Sai Gon Ward, HCMC

Registration link

Hanoi: 06:30 PM, Fri 13 Mar 2026

Complex 01

Event Space, COMPLEX 01 No. 29/31, Alley 167, Tay Son Street, Kim Lien Ward, Hanoi

Registration link

From The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

Have you ever wondered why “kawaii” — Japan’s iconic aesthetic of cuteness — has become a global phenomenon? Beyond the charming visuals, “kawaii” is a sophisticated cultural code that embodies Japan’s history, emotional landscape, and contemporary identity.

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, with partners, proudly invites you to a special public lecture: “Theory of Kawaii”. As the first volume of the J-Lens: Perspective of Japan series, the event features distinguished cultural critic YOMOTA INUHIKO — one of Japan’s most influential voices in film and popular culture.

From Hello Kitty and Pokémon to the whimsical worlds of Studio Ghibli, the lecture will trace the evolution of “kawaii” from its roots in shōjo culture to its central role in Japan’s creative industries. Discover how this aesthetic communicates vulnerability, playfulness, and emotional resonance in our complex world.

About “J-Lens: Perspective of Japan” series:

J-Lens explores Japan through diverse intellectual “lenses,” offering new ways to understand its culture, society, and history. Rather than presenting facts alone, each session shows how scholars ask questions and conduct research within their fields. Through these perspectives, audiences are invited to rethink culture, society, and humanity in fresh and engaging ways.

Creative support by On Behalf Studio.

