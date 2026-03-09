Opening: 06 PM, Wed 11 Mar 2026

Exhibition: 11 Mar – 02 Apr 2026

Hanoi Architectural University

129 Trần Phú, Hà Đông, Hà Nội

Registration link for the opening ceremony

From the organizer:

The Czech Centre Hanoi and. the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Vietnam are delighted to invite you to the opening of the international exhibition Identita — The Story of Czech Graphic Design.

Discover a compelling visual journey through more than a century of Czech graphic design. The exhibition offers a unique insight into how graphic design reflects and shapes cultural identity across time.

Follow updates on event’s page.