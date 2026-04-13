05 PM – 07 PM, Sat 18 Apr 2026

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

We’re delighted to invite you to Angkor Hangover, a screening of 18 works from the 2026 edition of the Angkor Photo Workshops, one of the longest-running photography events in the region. Led by a diverse group of established photographers, this fully funded program, covering both tuition and accommodation, has become a formative experience for generations of emerging practitioners across Asia.

This special event brings together works by 18 participants from this year’s cohort, offering a glimpse into a wide range of approaches, concerns, and visual languages. The screening will be followed by an informal conversation with three participants, Jyoti Shrestha (Nepal), Shashwat Das (India), and Thục Võ (Vietnam), who will share insights from their experience, reflect on how the workshop has shaped their practice, and answer questions from prospective applicants.

Follow updates on event’s page.