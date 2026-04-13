A Film Discussion With Linh San And Triết Nguyễn – A Room Of Her Own: Rei Naito & Light

02:30 PM – 05 PM, Sat 25 Apr 2026

Vũ Dân Tân Museum

443 Ngọc Thuỵ, Long Biên, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

A Room of Her Own: Rei Naito & Light by director Yuko Nakamura served as the starting point for our discussions on architecture and art, grounded in each of our individual backgrounds.

The film is set in a unique architectural structure, a museum on a small island that permanently displays only one work by a single artist. The question posed by architect Ryue Nishizawa, who designed the building, is how architecture, art, landscape, and nature can harmonize and form a world together, even though within the film, direct architectural explanations are almost absent. Inside, Naito Rei’s Matrix (母型) unfolds as a subtle installation: two nearly transparent ribbons move gently with the wind, while water droplets seeping from the floor and flowing through the space in rhythm with time.

Drawing from these suggestions, the discussion will revolve around the architecture of the Teshima Art Museum, and more broadly, the architectural practices of Ryue Nishizawa and SANAA (the firm he co-founded with Kazuyo Sejima), alongside the spatial sensibilities present in the works of artist Rei Naito.

Schedule

02 PM – Check-in & welcome

02:30 PM – Film screening

04 PM – Discussion

* Discussion after screening in Vietnamese.

* Non-profit & educational event.

About the film:

“Highlighting the two-year communications between Naito, an artist who has never revealed her creating processes to the outside world, and director Yuko Nakamura, this film shows the quest of five women, all invariably enchanted by Naito’s art, as they explore her artistic world based on the question of whether it is in itself a blessing to be alive.” —Aichi International Women’s Film Festival

*Original film language in Japanese with Vietnamese subtitle.

Vietnamese subtitle translation by Trần Linh Chi.

About the speakers:

Nguyễn Triết, architect based in Saigon. Alongside with traditional practice, Triết pursuits several other fields such as archive, translate and furniture design. Those activities take shape as [sic]Lib, AAR.FAIL, tantầm. His interests revolve around Vietnamese Architectural Discourse and its related subjects.AR.FAIL và tantầm. Anh có niềm quan tâm lớn đến các diễn ngôn kiến trúc ở Việt Nam và những vấn đề xoay quanh.

Linh San is a multidisciplinary artist based in Vietnam, working primarily with ceramics. Her ceramic practice explores the material’s expressive and conceptual potential; engaging clay as a medium of dialogue between body, matter, and landscape; pushing its boundaries beyond traditional forms.

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