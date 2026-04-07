ON SOFA / GHẾ DÀI #1: Migratory Paths Through the Photograph

03 PM, Sat 11 Apr 2026

HAS Library

Floor 2, Complex 01, alley 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Registration link (Limited to 15 participants)

Language: English

From the organizer:

In this sharing, Wei Leng will present different modes of narrative-making in her art practice. She will speak through three projects to discuss ways notions of migration manifest in her works. The projects will reflect different methods, times, and geographies that Wei Leng has dealt with.

– The Other Shore, a photographic and interview-based audio work, tells a story of a new generation of mainland Chinese migrants in Hong Kong.

– you think it over slowly, slowly choose.., considers statelessness through the materiality of the photograph.

– Works in Untitled (family slides 60s-70s) question how the objecthood of photographs shape the ways personal and collective memory converge, and how photographs can constitute ideas of history.

Through these examples, Wei Leng will surface the complex and entangled relationships between memory, embodiment, representation and projection, and the photographic image.

Wei Leng Tay

Artist – Singapore

Artist Wei Leng Tay works across photography, video, and installation and explores constructions of identity, memory, and history through her practice. Her works draw on long-term engagements with individuals, families, and communities, and include research into photographic archives, interviews, and collaborative processes.

Central to her practice is a sustained inquiry into the medium of photography through its materiality, modes of circulation, and communicative possibilities. By working at the intersection of the intimate and the structural, Tay unpacks the complexities of belonging, displacement, and the politics of representation, bringing attention to what it means to be human within today’s shifting political and cultural contexts.

Note

– This is a non-profit event. We encourage attendees to support the artist with a small contribution (from 50,000 VND, cash only, payable at the door) as a gesture of appreciation. All proceeds will be given directly to the artist after the event.

– Doors will close at the scheduled start time (including for those who have registered). Please arrive on time to choose your seat.

– The event will be documented through photography and audio recording for archival, research, and communication purposes by the artist and Heritage Art Space. By attending, you consent to the use of this material.

Follow updates on event’s page.