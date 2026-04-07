Open Call for Program Proposals: On Sofa – Ghế Dài

23 Mar – 23 Oct 2026

Registration link

From the organizer:

“Finding a cushion, constructing a couch around it, transforming it into an idea, making that idea travel to and arrive in Berlin and Hanoi”, Between Journeys (Zwischen) is a sofa presented in the exhibition “ Arrival?” shown in both Hanoi and Berlin. Amid a space filled with artworks exploring the idea of movement, this work by Florian Witt opened up a moment of pause – an invitation to rest and reflect before continuing the journey. After the exhibition in Hanoi concluded, the sofa was relocated to the HAS library space.

Echoing the artist’s initial idea of a site of hesitation, a pause, or a transitional point – where one journey ends and another begins – “On Sofa / Ghế Dài” invites artists, art practitioners, or simply our friends to interact with the sofa in the library space.

You may organize a film screening, a book discussion, a performance, an art talk, a craft workshop – or any format you feel resonating with the spirit of the sofa. We welcome all ideas.

Come join us and spend some time on the sofa together.

Who can join us:

Artists, curators, researchers, practitioners, and facilitators working in the fields of culture and the arts.

Participation:

– Participants are free to develop the content of their proposed program, and the HAS team will collaborate in organizing the event.

– Proposals should relate to the arts and may take various forms, such as talks, workshops, film screenings, book discussions, etc.

– This is a non-profit program. Any audience contributions will be used to support basic operational costs and as a gesture of appreciation for the artists.

Support from HAS:

– Venue at HAS Art Library (T2.4, 2nd Floor, Complex 01)

– Basic technical equipment (projector, speakers, microphone)

– Communication support

– Event logistics and coordination

For further inquiries, please contact via email [email protected]