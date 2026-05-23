Exhibition “Of Cloud and Sediment”

09:30 AM – 06 PM, 24 May – 28 June 2026

Work Room Four

31 Tô Ngọc Vân, Quảng An ward, Tây Hồ district, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Of Cloud and Sediment unfolds through layered surfaces where historical ornament, natural forms, reflected light, and material accumulation exist in continual states of transition. Across the paintings, carved motifs derived from the temples of King Đinh and King Lê emerge within flowers, fauna, and geometric linear structures as fragmented visual remnants – dispersed, obscured, and suspended within shifting fields of colour and metallic surfaces. No longer fixed as decorative or natural forms, these elements become unstable presences that drift between concealment and revelation.

Hùng constructs spaces that exist between memory and materiality, where historical forms, natural elements, and abstraction remain suspended within shifting states of balance and transformation. Through these layered surfaces, the works invite viewers into environments that feel at once grounded and immaterial – simultaneously ancient and contemporary, ordered and fluid, familiar yet impossible to fully define.

About the artist

Born in 1981 in Tuyên Quang province, in the historic Việt Bắc region of northern Việt Nam, Nguyễn Thế Hùng graduated from the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts in 2009 and currently lives and works in Hà Nội.

His work has been exhibited locally and internationally in a variety of solo shows and group exhibitions including “Begin, Everywhere” – Indochine House Gallery, Hà Nội – 2025; “Please, Handle With Care – Whisper – I Am Here” – Anh Duong Art Space, Hà Nội – 2023; “Another Land” – Salomon Arts Gallery, New York – 2019. Hùng has also participated in international exhibitions and art fairs including “NordArt” – NordArt, Germany – 2022, 2023, 2025 and 2026; “Asia Art Alliance Exhibition” in Taiwan, Singapore and Việt Nam – 2023–2025; “Confluence” – Museum PASIFIKA, Bali – 2024; and “Universal Love” – Sanskriti Art Pivot, Rajasthan – 2019. In 2019, Hùng participated in an artist residency at the Vermont Studio Center.

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