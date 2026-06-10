An Evening with the Artist Nguyễn Thế Hùng

06:30 PM – 08:30 PM, Fri 12 June 2026

Work Room Four

31/67 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Join us for an informal evening with artist Nguyễn Thế Hùng in conjunction with his current solo exhibition, Of Cloud and Sediment.

This relaxed meet-up is an opportunity to spend time with the artist, hear more about the ideas and stories behind the exhibition, and ask questions in an open and informal setting. Whether you’re interested in the artworks, the artist’s creative process, or contemporary art in general, all questions are welcome.

The conversation will take place in both Vietnamese and English. If you only speak English, a member of our team will be available to assist with translation.

Follow updates on event’s page.