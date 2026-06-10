Home Event Listings Art An Evening with the Artist Nguyễn Thế Hùng
An Evening with the Artist Nguyễn Thế Hùng
06:30 PM – 08:30 PM, Fri 12 June 2026
Work Room Four
31/67 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội
Registration link
From the organizer:
Join us for an informal evening with artist Nguyễn Thế Hùng in conjunction with his current solo exhibition, Of Cloud and Sediment.
This relaxed meet-up is an opportunity to spend time with the artist, hear more about the ideas and stories behind the exhibition, and ask questions in an open and informal setting. Whether you’re interested in the artworks, the artist’s creative process, or contemporary art in general, all questions are welcome.
The conversation will take place in both Vietnamese and English. If you only speak English, a member of our team will be available to assist with translation.
Follow updates on event’s page.