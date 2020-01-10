Art event: And who are you?

11 Jan 2020, 3 pm – 10 pm

Portrait art showcase

So 11, Ngo 271 Lac Long Quan, Hanoi

From the organizer

No one is special but everyone is unique. Through portraiture we dig deep and expose the fears and hopes, the strength and frailty that make us human. For an instant we let ourselves be vulnerable, we look around: seven point seven billion people, each one with a sparkle. Who are you?

Event’s timeline

4 pm – Painting workshop with Alina Lypovenko

8 pm – Official opening

Photography: Julia Davigora, Patrizio Mancuso, Daniel Nuderscher

Paintings: Alina Lypovenko

9 pm – Live music by Notas do Nômade

About the artist

Julia

My name is Julia and i have crush on art.

I’ve had a camera in my hands since I can remember but until now I had not realised it’s not just a hobby: it’s part of who I am. Last year I was gifted a camera that meant a lot to my friend and since then I feel more awake, more conscious about what’s going on around me.

Patrizio

Italian by birth, traveller by nature. Scientist for work, photographer for passion. I honed my skills in photography shooting live and electronic music gigs in Ireland. For the past year I’ve been travelling and documenting my experiences with a daily photo diary (@iam_pontheroad). This has brought me closer to the places I see and the people I meet, it’s become my way of studying and understanding the world.

Daniel

I started taking photos when I was a kid, taking strange angles and developing the photos in the darkroom. For the last couple of years I was working as a professional photographer in Austria but I got tired of it, so I will focus on free, artistic projects now.

Alina

I’m a ukrainian watercolor amateur. I’ve been drawing all my life. But I’ve started practicing watercolor paints a short time ago. And portraits in particular. I found this topic extremely challenging, and that’s why I’m doing this. I love challenging myself. I won a few competitions, but since watercolor painting is my hobby, now I do it for fun and to improve my skills. Besides that I do henna tattoo and charcoal drawings. In the future I want to focus on digital watercolor illustrations and portraits.

Free entrance

Follow updates on event’s page