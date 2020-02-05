Bờ Hồ Fest 2020

14:00 – 23:00, 8/2/2020

Hanoi Rock City

27/52 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hanoi

From the organizer

The year 2019 ends a decade but is the beginning of Bờ Hồ. Born not as an event organizing company but merely a #DIY project of a group of music players and players who want to create a new stage for Vietnamese music artists, gathered in Hanoi. In addition to introducing domestic music colors, we try to bring in international and regional representatives to bring the audience interesting, colorful music nights.

After the success of 2019, we will be back in February, with a line-up of 15 artists from the US, Southeast Asia and Vietnam.

1, Tiny Moving Parts

2, Gác Mái

3, 7UPPERCUTS

4, Stupiz Kiz

5, DonB

6, Nân đi nhặt

7, HUB

8, Margosa

9, Secret Signal

10, Transitions

11, Knife Sticking Head

12, Razor Leaf

13, CÚT LỘN

14, WINDRUNNER

15, 6duk Band

Vé:

Advance 350000 VND (13/1-7/2)

At door 400000 VND

Online

Ticket selling place:

1. Bụi Store: Room 107, E5, Trung Tự dormitory, Đặng Văn Ngữ, Đống Đa, Hanoi

2. LP Club: 25B xóm Hạ Hồi, Hanoi

3. Gråtoner Studio & Giải khát 273: 273 Âu Cơ, Hanoi (at night only)

