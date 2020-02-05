Bờ Hồ Fest 2020
14:00 – 23:00, 8/2/2020
Hanoi Rock City
27/52 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hanoi
From the organizer
The year 2019 ends a decade but is the beginning of Bờ Hồ. Born not as an event organizing company but merely a #DIY project of a group of music players and players who want to create a new stage for Vietnamese music artists, gathered in Hanoi. In addition to introducing domestic music colors, we try to bring in international and regional representatives to bring the audience interesting, colorful music nights.
After the success of 2019, we will be back in February, with a line-up of 15 artists from the US, Southeast Asia and Vietnam.
1, Tiny Moving Parts
2, Gác Mái
3, 7UPPERCUTS
4, Stupiz Kiz
5, DonB
6, Nân đi nhặt
7, HUB
8, Margosa
9, Secret Signal
10, Transitions
11, Knife Sticking Head
12, Razor Leaf
13, CÚT LỘN
14, WINDRUNNER
15, 6duk Band
Vé:
Advance 350000 VND (13/1-7/2)
At door 400000 VND
Ticket selling place:
1. Bụi Store: Room 107, E5, Trung Tự dormitory, Đặng Văn Ngữ, Đống Đa, Hanoi
2. LP Club: 25B xóm Hạ Hồi, Hanoi
3. Gråtoner Studio & Giải khát 273: 273 Âu Cơ, Hanoi (at night only)
Follow updates on event’s page