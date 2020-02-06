Curatorial placement opportunity in Sydney for Vietnamese Curator

Open call for: Curatorial, Research, Writing, Production, Artist/Organisation Liaison

Length of placement: 6 weeks

Dates: April – May 2020

Sydney, Australia

From the open call

Australia Council is supporting the 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art to welcome a Vietnamese Curator for a placement at the gallery in Sydney. This is a paid 6-weeks long placement to assist the gallery in its Curators Intensive program.

About 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art

4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art (4A) is an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Sydney, Australia. 4A fosters excellence and innovation in contemporary culture through the commissioning, presentation, documentation and research of contemporary art. Our program is presented throughout Australia and Asia , where we ensure that contemporary art plays a central role in understanding and developing the dynamic relationship between Australia and the wider Asian region. In Australia we showcase stories, present a multiplicity of perspectives, and explore contemporary concerns and ideas that influence how we, as a nation, engage with Asia. We have a particular focus on art that addresses Asian-Australian experiences and the contributions that diverse Asian migration has made ⎯ and continues to make ⎯ in shaping Australia. 4A’s focus in Asia is to promote the breadth of Australian artistic talent, seeking to build an image of Australia that is open, progressive and fundamentally connected with our Asian neighbours.

The selected candidate will spend 6 weeks with the team at 4A’s Sydney Australia gallery, and participate in 4A’s 2020 Curators Intensive program. Additionally, the selected candidate will work with 4A across the development of an exhibition, associated public programs and research, develop and deliver public programs and community partnership events as part of the placement.

4A will work closely with the selected delegate ahead of their arrival in Australia to tailor the program to their specific interests and ensure they are supported within the grant to conduct their own research while in Australia.

In a reciprocal piece, an Australian curator will be hosted for a 6-week period at The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, Ho Chi Minh City. Applications for the incoming curator from Australia will be managed through Australia Council for the Arts.

Curatorial Associates Program

The Australia Council’s Curatorial Associates Program gives Australian and Asian curators a unique opportunity to build Asia consciousness and capability, foster relationships with international artists and develop an understanding of alternative curatorial contexts.

4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art is pleased to be working with The Australia Council for the Arts in 2020 in partnership with The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, Vietnam to offer a reciprocal curatorial opportunity.

In 2020 we are offering one associateship for a Vietnamese curator in Australia:

4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art (April – May 2020)

The successful candidate will receive an amount of $8000 AUD and will be responsible for their own travel, visas, accommodation, meals and allied expenses for the 6 week period of the program.

Location: Sydney, Australia

Role: Curatorial, Research, Writing, Production, Artist/Organisation Liaison

Length of placement: 6 weeks

Dates: April – May 2020 (exact dates to be confirmed with 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art)

Grant amount: $8,000 AUD

Applications close: 7 February 2020 (11:59PM ICT)

Notification: 21 February 2020

Eligibility

This opportunity is open only to applicants based in Vietnam who are available to travel to Australia in the outlined time period and within the guidelines of the program.

Strong English language skills will be required

Selection process

4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art in association with the Australia Council and Factory will consider applications according to the selection criteria in consultation with the host organisations in Australia and Vietnam. Online video interviews may be undertaken with shortlisted applicants

Selection Criteria

You should address the following in your application:

Desirable experience and skills

An open mind towards what constitutes curatorial labour

Skills in writing, research and artist/organisation liaison

Interest in contemporary art in Asia and Australia

How to submit an application

To apply to submit a single PDF document including:

1. A Cover Page with your name, address, phone number and email address

2. A Letter of Intent addressing your interest in participating in the program; how your skills and research interest will contribute to 4A Centre and how the experience will contribute to the development of your practice. Maximum one page.

3. A Statement which outlines your research experience and specific curatorial research interests you wish to explore while participating in this program

4. A CV illustrating relevant curatorial projects or work experience. Maximum one page.

5. An example of existing curatorial writing. This can be a room sheet, wall text or catalogue essay or something similar.

Applications should be submitted via email, to Bridie Moran: [email protected]

To discuss your application, please contact Bridie Moran, Acting Director, 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art on +61 2 9212 0380 / [email protected]

Access here for more information