Film screening: Seven Worlds, One Planet | Ep 3: South America

Sun 9 Feb 2020, 4 pm – 5 pm

Tranquil Cafe

2nd floor, 15B Tran Hung Đao, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi

From the organizer

Seven Worlds, One Planet is a documentary series from the BBC Natural History Unit. The seven-part series, in which each episode focuses on one continent, debuted on 27 October 2019 and is narrated and presented by naturalist Sir David Attenborough. Over 1,500 people worked on the series, which was filmed over 1,794 days, with 92 shoots across 41 different countries.

In this episode, South America – the most species rich continent on Earth. From the volcanoes of the Andes to the world’s largest rainforest, the Amazon, animals here must specialise to carve out a niche. In Patagonia, a puma mother draws on a lifetime’s experience to catch prey three times her weight.

In the cloud forest, rarely seen Andean bears clamber thirty metres into the canopy to find elusive fruit. Poison dart frogs use ingenious methods to keep their tadpoles safe, whilst anacondas stalk capuchin monkeys. At Igauzu, swifts make death-defying flights through one of the biggest waterfalls on Earth.

(Number of days filming: 332)

Seven Worlds, One Planet (2019)

– Genre: nature documentary

– Language: English with Vietnamese subtitles

– Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

– Narrator and presenter: David Attenborough

– Executive producer: Jonny Keeling

– Official website: BBC Earth

– IMDb: 9.5/10 (1,618 ratings)

– Contact: 097 876 2051 or [email protected]

– Organiser: Animal Welfare Department, Animals Asia

– Sponsor: Tranquil Books & Coffee , Tranquil. Cafe 15B Trần Hưng Đạo

– Media partners: Hanoi Grapevine , YBOX

Free admission. Register here

Drinks can be ordered at the counter on the ground floor. See you at the screening.

Follow event’s updates on Facebook