Finest Artist Nominees: Nguyễn Đình Phương

Nguyễn Đình Phương

Years of birth : 1989

Field: Visual art

About artist: Nguyễn Đình Phương graduated from the Faculty of Painting of the Vietnam University of Fine Arts. During his time as a painting student (2012 – 2013), Phương lived in a camping tent and continuously moved between cities and countrysides, even to mountainous barren lands. This experimental process led him to fascinating encounters with locals, from which he recorded materials and used them for his work in video. After graduation, Phương often commuted between Hanoi and Mộc châu, continuing to experiment with different spacces and even his own body. His series of performances in the countryside in 2017 questioned the body’s movement in relation to changes in awareness and understanding of space, as well as the formation of the world. Phương has been active in the national and worldwide art scene, participating in exhibitions with Heritage Space, Á Space, the IN:ACT Performing Arts Festival at the Nhà Sàn Collective (Hanoi, 2018) and the NIPAF Performing Arts Festival (Japan). (VCCA)

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : In 2019, he participated in the NIPAF 2019 performing arts festival (Japan) and The Foliage 3 exhibition (Hanoi) and is one of the four artists selected for the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art’s Young Artists Incubation Program.

