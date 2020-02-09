Finest Organizers Nominees: ATELIER Theater de Hanoi – ATH

ATELIER Theater de Hanoi – ATH

Founded in : 2014

Years of operation : 5 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : ATH has hosted the Performing Arts Spring Festival (P.A.S) and project “Theater: Interpret and Act”.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: ATH provides a creative take on stage direction and hosts pioneering events to inform audiences of all ages about drama and theatre. ATH gives susbtances to the changes in arts through art practices in multiple media, media mixing and knowledge sharing. At ATH, participants can expose themselves to a wide spectrum of disciplines: theatre, improvisation, visual arts, music, dance, sensory awakening.

