Finest Organizers Nominees: TOONG co-working

TOONG co-working

Founded in : 2015

Years of operation : 4

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : Toong has hosted exhibitions, performances, film screenings, namely Flashback Now and Reinvent Saigon.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: Toong frequently provides free venues for artistic, cultural, and creative events, and is the host of several exhibitions, performances and film screenings (e.g. Flashback Now, Reinvent Saigon).

To vote for this project, please click on this link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.