Finest Project Nominees: Dance Dance Asia

Dance Dance Asia – A series of Asian street dance performances

About project: Dance Dance Asia – A series of Asian street dance performances

Description: DANCE DANCE ASIA was initiated in 2014 to introduce excellent street dance performers of Asia. The project hopes to encourage and foster culture exchanges in Asia through street dances, one of the most fascinating and innovative forms of performance arts. The project has to date staged performances and tours 15 times in eight cities in Southeast Asia as well as Tokyo, attracting total audiences of over 30,000.

The series is organized by the Japan Foundation Asia Center and the Japan Foundation in Vietnam.

Art form: Dance

Duration: 24 – 26/10/2019

Organizer: The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

Activities: 3 dance performances in 3 performance nights

Reference link 1

Reference link 2

To vote for this project, please click on this link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.