Finest Project Nominees: Photography Publication Makét

Photography Publication Makét

About project: The bilingual publication on photography brings to readers a documentation of the transforming photography scene in Vietnam through experimentation of different forms of designs, printing and publishing, with the first volume published.

Art form: Photography

Duration: Since 2019

Organizer: Matca

Activities: Book reception talk, photography exhibition

