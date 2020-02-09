Finest Project Nominees: Sun Symphony Orchestra

Sun Symphony Orchestra – A series of educational and chamber music concerts

About project: The series of educational concerts provides students of the Vietnam National Academy of Music with the opportunity to perform in solo concerts, nurturing their stage confidence, while also supplying the audience with foundational knowledge in classical music. SSO also hosts free chamber music concerts for the audience at the Vietnam National Academy of Music, which only requires audience to register for invitation.

Art form: Classical music

Duration: Year-round

Organizer: Sun Symphony Orchestra

Activities: Concert

