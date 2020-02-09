Finest Project Nominees: Swan Lake ballet

Swan Lake ballet

About project: Hosted for the first time by the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet theater, this complete recreation of the world-famous Swan Lake features an exclusively Vietnamese cast.

Art form: Dance

Duration: October 2019

Organizer: Vietnam National Opera and Ballet

Activities: Multiple performance nights

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

