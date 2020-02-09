Finest Project Nominees: Viet Ciné Corner

Viet Ciné Corner

About project: Viet Ciné Corner is the first Vietnamese film library developed by the Center for the Development of Movie Talents (TPD) – Vietnamese Film Association, and sponsored by the British Council Vietnam.

Art form: Film

Duration: Dec 2018 – Dec 2019

Organizer: Center for the Development of Movie Talents – TPD

Activities: Film screenings

Reference link

To vote for this project, please click on this link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

