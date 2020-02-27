Improv Comedy

29 Feb 2020, 8 pm

W Square

97 Trich Sai, Tay Ho, Hanoi

From the organizer

Have you ever found yourself in the position when you got a little bit sick and started commanding the household to answer to your every beck and call? Or maybe you were hungry and started acting like a Disney villain mid social event? Or even witnessed baby Betty throw a tantrum because her Mom put the “wrong” carrot on her fork?

In Comediva, our improvised comedy show, we are looking at those funny moments in which the everyday person has transformed into a high-maintenance individual. So come celebrate those times that even YOU expressed your inner queen (/sweatshop owner)!

Ticket pay at door: 50.000vnd

Follow updates on event’s page.