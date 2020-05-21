Exhibition: New Day Returns

Opening: 22 May 2020, 10 am

Exhibition: 22 May – 20 June 2020

Hanoi Studio Gallery

13 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

New Day Returns — a group exhibition marks the reopening of Hanoi Studio Gallery and our artists after the pandemic and social distancing.

We return on a typical, “new” day in May. A new day full of inspiration about the beauty of the simple things around us.

A new day to see a little more sunshine on old walls and old street corners.

A new day to realize how much to say in your art stories and mine.

A new day to feel more energetic and vibrant to enjoy every precious moment of art and life.

Hanoi Studio Gallery is delighted to introduce to art lovers and friends a collection named New Day Returns, shaped by this pandemic as well as to mark the reopening of Hanoi Studio Gallery and 8 artists: Hoang Nghia Hiep, Vu Dinh Tuan, Mai Xuan Oanh, Pham Ha Hai, Lieu Nguyen Huong Duong, Nguyen The Hung, Nguyen Quoc Trung, and Dang Hiep.

To have a full look at the artworks, please kindly click here.