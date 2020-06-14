Opening: 19 June 2020, 10 am

Exhibition: 19 June – 08 July 2020

Hanoi Studio Gallery

13 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Hanoi Studio Gallery is honored to present “Pieces Here and There”, a collection of artistic tales of the quiet and stolid Ngo Hung Cuong.

“Ngo Hung Cuong never seems to be in a hurry on his way to creativity. Slowly and deliberately he discovered and found himself an art space. Cuong’s 2011 exhibition, “Human’s Life – Fish’s Life” was a call of survival guided by nature. After 9 years, he’s going to make a comeback with a collection, named “Pieces Here and There”. Nature has now returned to every day’s tales of life in the shape of a tree, a pebble, or a flower vase – Everything of a simple and balanced world, after the struggles and the artist’s journeys between reality and dream to find and express his self.”

Click here to watch the full exhibition.

Follow updates on event’s page.