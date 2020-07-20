Craft workshop – Herbal Dyeing workshop

Sat 25 July 2020, 09:30 am – 11:30 am

The Indigo Store

33A Van Mieu street, opposite the Temple of Literature

Registration please send to [email protected]

From the organizer:

Duong Thi Thanh and her team at the Indigo Store preserve and restore the traditional culture of the Black Tay ethnic minority in Sapa, supporting about 120 producers across 7 different ethnic minorities in the production of organic plants, handmade textiles and employ disabled/deaf staff helping them have a sustainable livelihood etc.

For this month we will dye samples of material using 3 bright colors of natural dyes extracted from herbs and leaves. Thanh will give information on the herbs, how the dyes are extracted. With this workshop its dyeing only – (we do not create designs)

Fee: 200,000 VND (adults) / 150,000 (students/under 15yrs)

Max: 10 people

This workshop uses various types of dyes and colours extracted plants and herbs.