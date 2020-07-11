Film night “Phúc Tân Public Art Project”

Sun 19 July 2020, 07:30 pm – 09 pm

TPD – The Centre for Development of Movie Talent

51 Trần Hưng Đạo, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Screening documentary about “Phuc Tan public art project” and art talk by artist – art curator Nguyen The Son.

“Following the initial success of the public art project on Phung Hung Street, in order to bring a new entertainment and cultural space to the community, public art project in Phuc Tan ward area along the Red River can be considered as an effort by local authorities and a group of volunteer artists. This project is inspired by the very typical location, which is the intersection of many cultural & historical elements of the land Thang Long Ke Cho, used to be a trading gateway with boats next to the wharf…

A typical feature of this area is that although it is located along the historic Red River, Phuc Tan land in particular as well as the area along the river has not been well treated as the city front but back side…Developed by 16 artists with 16 works of art installation stretching over the remaining walls of over 200 meters, the project is expected to attract local community as well as benefit the culture, environment and tourism for the local inhabitants.”

(Artistic Curator Nguyen The Son)

The film screening and art talk with artist Son is expected to reveal untold stories about the whole project implementation experience as well as presentation of beautiful art piece installation.

Main activities:

07:30 pm – 08:10 pm – Screening 02 documentaries about public art projects – Phung Hung project & Phuc Tan project; (English subtitles)

08:15 pm – 08:35 pm Art talk about Phuc Tan project by artist Nguyen The Son

08:35 pm – 09:00 pm – Q&A

Notes:

Language: Vietnamese with English subtitles

Motorbikes and Cycles

Parking fees @ the TPD courtyard – 5,000 vnd motorbike; 3,000 vnd for a cycle; 10,000 vnd for car

Max 40 people

