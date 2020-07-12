Home Event Listings Music night “A Latin World”
Music night “A Latin World”
Sat 18 July 2020, 08 pm
L’Espace
24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội
From L’Espace:
The French Institute in Hanoi – L’Espace proudly presents «A Latin World», a vibrant music night, a delicate cross between Salsa, Rumba Flameco and Funk. The international latin music community in Hanoi in collaboration with Blues Note Hanoi will bring to the L’Espace stage colorful and lively sounds.
Artists
Kenjah David (Singer – Guitar)
Max Schwingeling (Singer – Piano)
Sebastian Berruz (Saxophone)
Pablo Yang (Saxophone)
Huydrums (Drum)
David Carpio (Contrabass)
Ticket: 210 000 VND
Membership: 130 000 VND
Students: 100 000 VND
Preferential fares apply until the end of the day: 17 July 2020
Tickets are sold online here
Follow updates on event’s page.
|Institut Français de Hanoi – L’Espace 24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội Tel: (84-24) 39 36 21 64 [email protected] www.ifv.vn