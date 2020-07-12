Music night “A Latin World”

Sat 18 July 2020, 08 pm

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From L’Espace:

The French Institute in Hanoi – L’Espace proudly presents «A Latin World», a vibrant music night, a delicate cross between Salsa, Rumba Flameco and Funk. The international latin music community in Hanoi in collaboration with Blues Note Hanoi will bring to the L’Espace stage colorful and lively sounds.

Artists

Kenjah David (Singer – Guitar)

Max Schwingeling (Singer – Piano)

Sebastian Berruz (Saxophone)

Pablo Yang (Saxophone)

Huydrums (Drum)

David Carpio (Contrabass)

Ticket: 210 000 VND

Membership: 130 000 VND

Students: 100 000 VND

Preferential fares apply until the end of the day: 17 July 2020

Tickets are sold online here

Follow updates on event’s page.