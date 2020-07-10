Screening Marina Abramovic In Brazil: The Space In Between”

Mon 13 July 2020, 07 pm – 09:30 pm

Goethe Institut

56-60 Nguyễn Thái Học, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Heritage Space collaborating with the Goethe-Institut Hanoi to organize “The Space in Between” a special film screening of the latest movie of the acclaimed Performance artist Marina Abramović. The screening will follow by a discussion with selected local Performance artists.

Language: English with Vietnamese subtitle. Support in translation for the discussion section.

Free access, but registration is required via this event, please select Going or press Reserve a spot to see the form.

Warning: Mature content, 18+ only.

“The Space in Between” is the latest movie about the drastically artistic adventure of the acclaimed performance artist Marina Abramović. Behavior Art Godmother, Abramović explores the world with action again. She visited seven Brazilian towns and met seven psychics with different special abilities. The moment of mind and soul meets, ancient wisdom from nature, worn through the outfit of civilization and touching the sensitive soul, also makes her face the fragility, pain and loneliness of humanity. The Director documented marina’s journey to pursue the boundaries between art and spirituality. It’s a road movie, but the destination is heading deep into the soul.

The movie will be screened for 86 minutes, following with a discussion of 30’ between selected local performance artists, moderated by Heritage Space. Guest speakers are artist Tran Luong – who has been practicing on Performance in very early time since 1990s, and Nguyen Hai Yen (Red) a representative of the young Performance art generation. She has just finished a research on the development of Performance Art in Vietnam.

The program is part of the long-term events oriented towards building the data sources for learning and research on contemporary art initiated by Heritage Space. It is generously supported by the Goethe Institut Hanoi and in the media partnership with Hanoi Grapevine.

About Marina Abramović’s artistic career, please visit here

Follow updates on event’s page.