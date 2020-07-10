Lecture and Exhibition: Illustrating Kieu story under Vietnamese wisdom view

Lecture: Sat 01 Aug 2020, 09 am

Exhibition: 01 – 30 Aug 2020

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From L’Espace:

This lecture is organized on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the death of the famous Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du (1765 – 1820), the author of The History of Kiều, recognized by UNESCO as a personality of world culture.

The Story of Kiều (or the poem Kim Vân Kiều) in the age of industry 4.0 and information technology. Today, we have access to information to answer questions from the past or make new assumptions. Still unknown anecdotes or new theories concerning the history of the poem will bring us reflections on Vietnamese history and culture.

Language of the round table: Vietnamese

Free entry

Speaker:

Culture investigator Lê Nghị

Researcher and author Trần Đình Tuấn

MC: Artist, teacher Nguyễn Tuấn Sơn

With the participation of:

“Đàn nguyệt” (luth-lune) musician Tạ Xuân Quỳnh

Dancer Phan Văn Chức

