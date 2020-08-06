Exhibition: Manimal

Opening: Fri 07 Aug 2020, 06:00 pm – 09:00 pm

Exhibition: 07 – 28 Aug 2020

Craig Thomas Gallery

27i Trần Nhật Duật, Tân Định Ward, District 1, HCM City

From the organizer:

Craig Thomas Gallery is pleased to invite you to the cocktail reception opening of Con Nguoi (Manimal), a solo exhibition of paintings by Saigon-based artist Nguyen Thanh Tuyen.

It is with great excitement and anticipation that we will be hosting what will be Nguyen Thanh Tuyen’s first solo exhibition in a commercial gallery setting. The work of the collection is the result of over a year of effort by Tuyen which has resulted in a group of works that we hope will delight and surprise you as much as they have those of us here who have had the benefit of a preview. It is always a thrill to be able to participate in the presentation of a talented new young visual artist to the Saigon art scene.

