Saigon Experimental Film Festival III

Deadline: 01 Oct 2020

From the organizer:

To all local and regional filmmakers: Saigon Experimental Film festival is back for a 3rd edition!

In collaboration with NAI cinema – request for short films! Our goal is to generate interest in experimental cinema and video art in Saigon.

Hosting venue: San Art Gallery.

Genre focus: experimental, abstract, video art, documentary.

Length: under 15 minutes

Prefer films made between 2015-2020.

If your film has *any* dialogue, subtitles in English or Vietnamese is a requirement.

Submissions without subtitles will be considered incomplete.

Terms and Condition:

+ All films with dialogue must have ENGLISH or VIETNAMESE subtitles

+ All accepted films must provide downloadable MP4 file

+ $3.50 USD submission fee for international submissions

+ A submission does not guarantee a screening

+ OK if your film has screened before

+ Accepted film will be shown at a private screening hosted by Saigon Experimental Film Collective

+ Screening date subject to change of date and/or venue

+ Saigon Experimental may use clips and/or stills from accepted film for promotion via social media/website

+ Multiple entries are permissible, but each entry must be accompanied by a separate Entry and fee.