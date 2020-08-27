Saigon Experimental Film Festival III
Deadline: 01 Oct 2020
From the organizer:
To all local and regional filmmakers: Saigon Experimental Film festival is back for a 3rd edition!
In collaboration with NAI cinema – request for short films! Our goal is to generate interest in experimental cinema and video art in Saigon.
Hosting venue: San Art Gallery.
Genre focus: experimental, abstract, video art, documentary.
Length: under 15 minutes
Prefer films made between 2015-2020.
If your film has *any* dialogue, subtitles in English or Vietnamese is a requirement.
Submissions without subtitles will be considered incomplete.
Terms and Condition:
+ All films with dialogue must have ENGLISH or VIETNAMESE subtitles
+ All accepted films must provide downloadable MP4 file
+ $3.50 USD submission fee for international submissions
+ A submission does not guarantee a screening
+ OK if your film has screened before
+ Accepted film will be shown at a private screening hosted by Saigon Experimental Film Collective
+ Screening date subject to change of date and/or venue
+ Saigon Experimental may use clips and/or stills from accepted film for promotion via social media/website
+ Multiple entries are permissible, but each entry must be accompanied by a separate Entry and fee.