25 Sep – 11 Oct 2020

Le Club Bar

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

15 Ngo Quyen Str, Hanoi

From Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi:

You no longer need to fly to Korea to enjoy the finest Korean cuisine!

Two-star Michelin Chef Sung-Jae Anh invites you on journey to modern Korean gastronomy, in collaboration with Metropole’s Executive Sous Chef Raphael Kinimo and the Culinary Guide So Yeon Kim. Through one of the most vibrant food cultures in the world, Chef Anh promises to bring exquisite Korean food culture to Hanoi.

The “Korean Gastronomy Week” menu is available at Le Club Bar, served à la carte for lunch and dinner. Please come and enjoy our take on modern Korean dining!

For more information and reservation, please kindly contact us at +84 243 826 6919 or email [email protected]