We like nice things

31 Oct – 08 Nov 2020, 09:30 am – 06:00 pm
Work Room Four
31/67 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

This is an invitation from us to you, to come and visit our studio and take a glimpse at our new collection of nice things; art prints, textiles, stationary, gifts and objects and products and things and tell us what you think

WE LIKE NICE THINGS

What’s this?
A mini design pop-up shop exhibition, showcasing new products we have designed and made or sourced and found to share with you.

Why should I come?
To shop, to browse, to look to see and to enjoy new things to look at and take home with you. An excellent way to support local designers and makers

Follow updates on event’s page.

