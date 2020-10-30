Home Event Listings Art We like nice things
31 Oct – 08 Nov 2020, 09:30 am – 06:00 pm
Work Room Four
31/67 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
This is an invitation from us to you, to come and visit our studio and take a glimpse at our new collection of nice things; art prints, textiles, stationary, gifts and objects and products and things and tell us what you think
What’s this?
A mini design pop-up shop exhibition, showcasing new products we have designed and made or sourced and found to share with you.
Why should I come?
To shop, to browse, to look to see and to enjoy new things to look at and take home with you. An excellent way to support local designers and makers
