FAMLAB Open Session: Musical Heritage and Contemporary Practice

Thurs 26 Nov 2020, 02:30 pm – 04 pm (UK time) / 09:30 pm – 11 pm (VN time)

Online session

Registration link

From British Council:

Join us for the third of our online sessions, exploring contemporary artistic responses to Vietnam’s film and music heritage.

Vietnam has 54 different ethnic groups each with their own traditions in arts and music, and British Council’s Heritage of Future Past programme has been exploring how music and film heritage plays a role in contemporary culture.

This session will explore how traditional music can thrive in contemporary culture. We welcome three Scottish Musicians, Tom Bancroft, Esther Swift and David Shedden, along with Inra Jaka, a performer of Cham heritage, who all took part in a month long residency in Hoi An in 2019. This FAMLAB x Seaphony collaboration, was a folk music orchestra collaboration exploring the traditional musical heritage of Vietnam and Scotland.

We will also be joined by Kim Ngoc, composer, and founder of Hanoi New Music Festival whose work draws on traditional influences in a very contemporary context.

Find out more about FAMLAB music residency

* Link will be sent to participants 24 hours before the event begins

The British Council’s Heritage of Future Past programme addresses aspects of Vietnam’s music and film heritage that are under-represented or at high risk of disappearing. The FAMLAB (Film, Archive, Music LAB) strand of the programme supports creative responses to this heritage by contemporary artists, including projects by Vietnamese artists in collaboration with UK artists and producers.

Follow updates on event’s page.