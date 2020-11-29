Furniture, Decor, Art / Exhibition and Sale

03 – 06 Dec 2020

House 2b, lane 42, An Duong Vuong, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

After 9 years living in the same house, the Squared Furniture House, I have create a big collection of Furniture, Decor and Art.

Pieces from my previous 5 solo exhibitions, as well as a new collection of recent pyrography and oil painting work, and a new collection of papier-mache and wooden lamps.

An estimated 150 pieces ranging from kitchen tables, desks, workstations, shelves, cabinets, lamps, wood burned decor and art, paintings and more…

Stay tuned, for pictures and more details!!

Schedule:

02 pm – 09 pm, Thurs 03 Dec 2020 with solo performance by Daniel at 07 pm

02 pm – 09 pm, Fri 04 Dec 2020

10 am – 05 pm, Sat 05 Dec 2020

02 pm – 05 pm, Sun 06 Dec 2020

Follow updates on event’s page.