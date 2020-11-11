13 – 17 Nov 2020

National Cinema Center of Hanoi

Floor 2, 87 Láng Hạ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From Embassy of Italy in Hanoi

The Italian Embassy in Vietnam is pleased to present the Italian Film Festival 2020. The Festival will offer to the Vietnamese audience a glimpse on contemporary Italian cinema by displaying the following movies:

Magari – If Only

13 Nov 2020, 07:30 pm

Ginevra Elkann (2019 – Italy – 99 phút)

C16

The story of Alma, Jean and Sebastiano, three brothers who are very close to each other, who from Paris, the city where they live in the safe but bizarre high bour geois environment of their mother, find themselves thrown into the arms of Carlo, an Italian father, absent, unconventional and completely broke, who has no idea how to take care of himself and his children.

Sole

14 Nov 2020, 08 pm

Carlo Sironi (2019 – Italy – 90 phút)

C16

Ermanno is an Italian low life that spend his life between slot machines and petty thefts, Lena is a seventh month pregnant Polish girl. She has come to Italy to sell her baby, he has to pretend to be the father to entrust the newborn to his uncle Fabio in a fake adoption between relatives. Lena’s daughter is born pre-term and she must breastfeed her before she can go away with her money. Lena tries to deny the bond with her baby girl Sole but Ermanno starts to take care of them as if he was the real father.

Bangla

15 Nov 2020, 08 pm

Phaim Bhuiyan (2019 – Italy – 84 phút)

C18

Phaim, a young Italian of Bangladeshi origin born in Italy 22 years ago, lives with his family in Rome’s multiethnic Torpignattara neighbourhood, works as a museum steward, and plays in a band. At a concert, he meets Asia, his exact opposite: pure instinct, and no rules. The attraction between them is immediate, and Phaim will have to figure out how to reconcile his love for the young woman with the rule: no sex before marriage.

Quaffer

20:00, 16 Nov 2020

Antonio Farisi (2018 – Italy – 81 phút)

C13

Carefree life in a small town in southern Italy in the late 1970s. Despite the little money, despite the fact that men are forced to go abroad for work and the opportunities for recreation are few, joy is in the air. Everyone knows each other and the happiness of one borders on that of the others …

Dafne

17 Nov 2020, 08:00 pm

Federico Bondi (2019 – Italy – 94 phút)

P

Dafne is thirty-five with a job she likes, friends and colleagues who love her. He has Down syndrome and lives with his parents, Luigi and Maria. The sudden death of her mother shatters the family balance: Dafne is forced to face not only mourning but also to support Luigi, who has fallen into depression. Thanks to the affection of those around her, to her own determination and awareness, Daphne finds the strength to react and tries in vain to shake her father until one day something unexpected happens.

All movies start at 08:00 pm at Room no 2. On the opening night, the event will begin at 07:30 pm.

Free tickets can be reserved by sending an email at [email protected] or can be collected at the National Cinema Center (information counter) from the 10th of November.

Follow updates on event’s page