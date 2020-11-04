MAP-Talk 2 | flat silent BLUE

Sat 07 Nov 2020, 03 pm – 05 pm

Six Space

Fl.06 no.94 Tran Hung Dao st., Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Heritage Space proudly present MAP-Talk 2 flat . silent . B L U E with presentations of artist Lem TragNguyen (Hanoi, Vietnam), and Phan Anh (Hochiminh city, Vietnam). It is a part of the exchange activities in Month of Art Practice – MAP 2002 initiated and presented by Heritage Space. The program will be held both on-site at Six Space, an independent art space in Hanoi, and online via ZOOM so that remote audiences can attend and communicate with artists.

Content

As part of the MAP 2020 with the theme B L U E project, MAP Talk 2 is a series of presentation and discussion about the process of practicing art by two artists Lem TragNguyen, Vietnamese artists based in Stuttgart (Germany) and Phan Anh from Ho Chi Minh Ho Chi Minh city (Vietnam). The conversation is a self-interrogating opportunity for each attendant when reveal a scope of vision to look at the inner life of individual artists. Each one is seen as a flat water surface in form, still in state, with the eternal blue color blurring the intense undercurrent or hiding many layers of nuance, conflict and energy.

Lem TragNguyen is a young artist born in Germany. She grows up, lives and works to and from between Germany and Vietnam. Her practices often delve into the hidden inner state of an individual or an event. As an artist who oftentimes uses emotions as a starting point, on the topic of MAP 2020 “BLUE” she presents a survey consisting of various possibilities in temporary states of mind. (note: the possibilities are in a temporary state) An unfinished emotion… Additionally, in this talk, Lem also shares her view on forms of art practice.

Phan Anh, a Sai Gon based multi-disciplinary artist with an art background education in both Vietnam and the Netherlands, has worked as a curator at Ga 0 (HCM city). Phan Anh’s art practice predominately focuses on observing the operation of the mind, memory, conflicts or the psychological movement of his own and his relatives. From which, the artist reflects and transforms into physical structure in spaces and installations, reconstructing a body of art into means of communication and archive. Phan Anh will also present more about his work in the BLUE-Project by using time to explore psycho-physiological moments through different times and utilizing surroundings to create the unpredictable.

About MAP

MAP-Talk is the core program of Month of Art Practice – MAP 2020 project. The aim is to create a channel between international and Vietnamese artists, local art communities and the public through talks and discussions.

Communication partners: Hanoi Grapevine, Mekong Cultural Hub.

Sponsors: Month of Arts Practice – M.A.P 2020 is organized with the generous support of the Goethe Institute in Hanoi, the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and Pro Helvetia (Switzerland). The project also receives subsidies from the Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam which is co-sponsored by the European Union and the British Council, and Ms. Nguyen Hong Minh the president of TID group (Hanoi, Vietnam).

