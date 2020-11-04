Group Photography Exhibition: GIAO

Opening: Fri 06 Nov 2020, 07 pm

Exhibition: 07 – 08 Nov 2020

F361 Studio

63 Street 9, F361 An Dương, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The fashion photography exhibition was formed after 3 months together of the members from #teamtuanfr K6

Giao represents the intersection of 14 people, the intersection point of 14 separate egos. Together, we offer a personal view on random subjects using visual language. Excerpt from The Crossroads and the Lampposts by Tran Dan – The crossroads in every city are always obvious. If we turned the wrong way, we can still return to the crossroad.

We believe that no matter what the choice is, Giao has changed each of us in a certain direction, so that today, to continue to step into new crossroads.

