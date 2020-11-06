Opening Vietnam Design Week 2020

Sun 15 Nov 2020, 04 pm – 06 pm

R8 Factory

156 Phú Viên, Bồ Đề, Long Biên District, Hanoi

From Vietnam Design Week 2020 :

Vietnam Design Week is a series of events in which we seek for, honor and apply distinguished designs in practical fields that serve human’s everyday life – Food & Beverage, Living, Fashion, Souvenir, Public Art. Our main events include exhibitions, workshops and design shows, aiming to increase the value of Vietnamese products and promote the development of national design industry.

With the theme Regeneration, Vietnam Design Week 2020 hopes to change the mindset of using materials in an economical, sustainable and optimal way. We are calling for all individuals or organizations living and working in Vietnam including designers, manufacturers, handicraft villagers and graduated students from design schools throughout the country.

Programme

04 pm – Check-in / Networking

05 pm – Opening Ceremony of Vietnam Design Week 2020 and “Designed by Vietnam” Exhibition

05:30 pm – Visit the Exhibition and enjoy Vietnamese F&B products

06:30 pm – Close

Free admission

Follow updates on event’s page.