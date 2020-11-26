Showcase: Đình Điệp – The Same Love

Opening: Fri 27 Nov 2020, 05:30 pm

Exhibition: 27 Nov – 20 Dec 2020

Toong Phạm Ngọc Thạch

1 Bis Phạm Ngọc Thạch, District 1, Hồ Chí Minh

From the organizer:

“I wake up one morning just to realize that I want to be in love!”

The Showcase Dinh Diep includes 50 illustrations that express the artist’s view about love. Falling into his romantic world where there is no difference between same-sex love and heterosexual love, you can fill yourself with a pleasant bittersweet taste of love and self-compassion while finding echoes of yourself in his paintings.

The showcase is organized among 15 Gốclab’s venues located at Toong locations in Ho Chi Minh city and Ha Noi.

Dinh Diep, born in 1992, has a passion for art since a young age. Formally trained in traditional painting, he moved on to working as a designer & photographer before finding a hobby in digital illustration, which he learned and experiment in his free time.

Project “The Same Love” comprises of more than 50 artworks of Dinh Diep, illustrating the beauty in the fleeting moments of life and the human interaction he observes. The bright and colorful paintings often evoke a lingering nostalgia and sympathy from the audience – telling the stories we all once heard or experienced ourselves.

In these stories, Dinh Diep easily guide us through Monet’s Garden at Giverny, The Starry Night of Van Gogh, the colorful pattern of futurism, or some poetic scenes from romantic movies. Beneath these serenity is a wild and free spirit, just like the fascinating moments of love, whether it’s heterosexual or homosexual.

The exhibition is brought to you by GocLab & Toong, as a part of I Agree 2020 campaign, hosted by iSEE Institute, with the message:

“I agree to live with my true identity.

I agree to happiness for everyone.

I agree to marriage equality.”

